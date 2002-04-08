Krystal Biotech to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. , (the “Company”) ( KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference.



Details for the event are as follows:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Time: 9:20am PDT Webcast Link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/hc2022/id6InQpA.cfm



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.



About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. ( KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop life-changing treatment options for patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung, and other areas. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACT:

Investors and Media:

Meg Dodge

Krystal Biotech

[email protected]

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.