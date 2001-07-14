Sage Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, today reported business highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Current events have put a spotlight on the need for significant progress in brain health disorders, and at Sage, we’ve made a strong start to 2022 with the initiation of our rolling regulatory submission for zuranolone in major depressive disorder and meaningful progress across our entire pipeline,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “We are currently executing four Phase 2 studies across our neuropsychiatry and neurology franchises, and we recently presented encouraging data from our SAGE-718 program in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Parkinson’s disease and mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease at key scientific forums. Most importantly, across our programs we remain focused on innovation that emphasizes outcomes that are most important to patients, as we progress our mission to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive.”

First Quarter 2022 Portfolio Updates

Sage is advancing a portfolio of clinical programs featuring internally discovered novel chemical entities with the potential to become differentiated products intended to improve brain health by targeting the GABA A and NMDA receptor systems. Dysfunction in these systems is thought to be at the core of numerous neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Depression Franchise

Sage’s depression franchise features zuranolone, Sage’s next-generation positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of GABA A receptors being evaluated in clinical development as a treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD), and ZULRESSO® (brexanolone) CIV injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) as the first treatment specifically indicated for PPD. Zuranolone has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of MDD and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of PPD from the FDA.

Zuranolone is being evaluated, in collaboration with Biogen, as a potential rapid-acting, oral, once-daily, two-week treatment for MDD and PPD in the LANDSCAPE and NEST clinical development programs, respectively. The LANDSCAPE and NEST programs include five positive clinical trials in people with MDD and PPD, as well as the ongoing SKYLARK Study. Additionally, Shionogi completed a positive Phase 2 study with zuranolone in MDD. In the first quarter of this year, Sage and Biogen announced that the CORAL Study met the study objectives. In meeting its pre-defined objectives, the CORAL Study supports the potential of zuranolone, when co-initiated with standard of care, to accelerate the benefit of depression treatment compared to treatment with antidepressant treatments (ADTs) alone.

Yesterday, Sage and Biogen announced the initiation of a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the FDA for zuranolone in MDD with plans to complete the submission in the second half of 2022. An associated NDA filing for PPD is anticipated in early 2023 pending results from the SKYLARK Study.

The Company expects to achieve the following milestones across its depression franchise in 2022, with plans to share additional analyses from completed and ongoing studies at scientific forums throughout the year:

Mid-2022: SKYLARK (PPD-301) Study : Report topline data from the placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating a two-week course of zuranolone 50 mg in women with PPD, with additional short-term follow-up.

Late 2022: Complete rolling NDA submission for zuranolone in MDD (2H 2022). Announce topline data from the SUNBIRD Study, designed to evaluate the safe-use administration of ZULRESSO for the treatment of PPD in a patient’s home (late 2022). Present further zuranolone data, including analyses from the SHORELINE Study in MDD.



Neuropsychiatry Franchise

Sage’s neuropsychiatry franchise features SAGE-718, the Company’s first-in-class NMDA receptor PAM and lead neuropsychiatric drug candidate, in development as a potential oral therapy for cognitive disorders associated with NMDA receptor dysfunction, potentially including Huntington’s disease (HD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). SAGE-718 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for development of SAGE-718 as a potential treatment for HD.

Sage is advancing a robust clinical program for SAGE-718 with multiple ongoing or planned Phase 2 studies, including the DIMENSION and SURVEYOR Studies in people with HD cognitive impairment, the lead indication for SAGE-718, the PRECEDENT Study in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) associated with PD and a Phase 2 study in people with MCI and mild dementia due to AD.

DIMENSION (CIH-201) Study: Sage is currently enrolling the Phase 2 DIMENSION Study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with HD cognitive impairment. The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of once-daily dosed SAGE-718 over three months, with a target enrollment of approximately 178 patients. Sage expects the DIMENSION Study to include more than 40 clinical sites.

Sage is currently enrolling the Phase 2 DIMENSION Study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with HD cognitive impairment. The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of once-daily dosed SAGE-718 over three months, with a target enrollment of approximately 178 patients. Sage expects the DIMENSION Study to include more than 40 clinical sites.

The SURVEYOR Study is a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in people with HD cognitive impairment and healthy volunteers, with the goal of generating evidence linking efficacy signals on cognitive performance to domains of real-world functioning.

Additionally, the Company recently presented data from completed SAGE-718 studies in PD and AD cognitive impairment at key scientific forums. Data from the Company’s Phase 2 open label PARADIGM Study presented at the AD/PD 2022 Advances in Science & Therapy International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, showed that SAGE-718 given once daily for 14 days was associated with improvements in executive function and learning and memory at Day 14 in patients with MCI due to PD. Additionally, sustained effects and improving trends were seen out to Day 28. Data from the Phase 2 open-label LUMINARY Study in individuals with MCI and mild dementia due to AD presented at the American Academy of Neurology showed that SAGE-718 given once daily for 14 days was generally well-tolerated and associated with improved executive performance and learning and memory. At Day 14, improvements from baseline were observed in multiple tests of executive functioning and learning and memory. Statistically significant improvement was also observed in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment at Day 28.

The Company expects to achieve the following milestones across its neuropsychiatry franchise in 2022:

Late 2022: Phase 2/3 Study in HD (CIH-301): Initiate a Phase 2/3 open-label extension study of SAGE-718 in people with HD cognitive impairment. Phase 2 Study in AD (CNA-202): Initiate a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of SAGE-718 in people with MCI and mild dementia due to AD.



Sage also plans to share additional analyses from studies completed with SAGE-718 to date throughout 2022.

Neurology Franchise

Sage’s neurology franchise features SAGE-324 and SAGE-689. SAGE-324, a next-generation PAM of GABA A receptors and Sage’s lead neurology program, is in development as a potential oral therapy for neurological conditions, such as essential tremor (ET), epilepsy and PD. SAGE-689 is an intramuscular GABA A receptor PAM in development as a potential therapy for disorders associated with acute GABA hypofunction.

Sage and its collaborator, Biogen, are currently enrolling people in the Phase 2b KINETIC 2 placebo-controlled study of SAGE-324 in ET following positive results from the KINETIC Study. The KINETIC 2 Study is a Phase 2b dose-ranging study with the primary goal of defining the dose and frequency for SAGE-324 in ET with a good tolerability profile and a dosing schedule to maintain plasma concentrations needed for sustained tremor symptom control in treating ET.

Sage also plans to initiate a Phase 2 long-term open label safety study with SAGE-324. The study is designed to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of SAGE-324 in ET, with incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events as the primary endpoint.

SAGE-689 continues in Phase 1 development.

The Company expects to achieve the following milestones across its neurology franchise in 2022:

Mid-2022: Initiate a Phase 2 safety study with SAGE-324 in ET.

Late 2022: Complete enrollment in KINETIC 2 Study of SAGE-324 in ET.



Sage also plans to share additional analyses from studies completed with SAGE-324 to date throughout 2022.

Early Development

Sage is progressing its early development programs with IND-enabling studies underway for SAGE-319 and SAGE-421.

SAGE-319: an oral, extrasynaptic GABA A receptor preferring PAM that Sage plans to study for potential use in disorders of social interaction.

an oral, extrasynaptic GABA receptor preferring PAM that Sage plans to study for potential use in disorders of social interaction. SAGE-421: an oral, NMDA receptor PAM that Sage plans to study for potential use in neurodevelopmental disorders and cognitive recovery and rehabilitation.

Business Updates

Sage announced today that Mark Pollack, M.D., joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs. Dr. Pollack will lead Sage’s global medical affairs efforts across all Sage programs, with a focus on supporting the Company’s external relationships with the scientific community. Dr. Pollack joins Sage from Myriad Genetics, where he served as Chief Medical Officer of the Neuroscience Business Unit. Additionally, Dr. Pollack brings 35 years of proven leadership in scientific research and medical practice, including positions as Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Rush University Medical Center, Professor of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

ANTICIPATED 2022 MILESTONES

Zuranolone: Report topline data from the SKYLARK Study in PPD (mid-2022). Complete NDA submission in MDD (2H 2022). Present further zuranolone data, including analyses from the SHORELINE Study in MDD.

SAGE-718: Initiate Phase 2/3 HD cognitive impairment open label extension study (late 2022). Initiate placebo-controlled Phase 2 Study in people with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD (late 2022).

SAGE-324: Initiate Phase 2 safety study in ET (mid-2022).

ZULRESSO: Announce topline data from the SUNBIRD Study, designed to evaluate the safe-use administration of ZULRESSO for the treatment of PPD in a patient’s home (late 2022).



FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2022

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022 were $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022 were $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2021. Revenue: Net revenue from sales of ZULRESSO was $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and in the same period of 2021.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $78.0 million, including $8.6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $58.1 million, including $9.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, in the same period of 2021, an increase of $19.9 million. The increase in spending was primarily due to increased spending on SAGE-324 and Sage's wholly owned pipeline including SAGE-718 and other programs, partially offset by decreased spending on zuranolone, primarily due to completion of the WATERFALL Study and the CORAL Study. The reimbursement from Biogen pursuant to the Sage/Biogen Collaboration and License Agreement was $18.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $22.1 million in the same period of 2021.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $46.5 million, including $9.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $39.8 million, including $12.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, in the same period of 2021, an increase of $6.7 million. The increase was primarily related to hiring employees to support ongoing activities in anticipation of potential future launches of our product candidates. The reimbursement from Biogen pursuant to the Sage/Biogen Collaboration and License Agreement was $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $46.5 million, including $9.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $39.8 million, including $12.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, in the same period of 2021, an increase of $6.7 million. The increase was primarily related to hiring employees to support ongoing activities in anticipation of potential future launches of our product candidates. The reimbursement from Biogen pursuant to the Sage/Biogen Collaboration and License Agreement was $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.7 million in the same period of 2021. Net Loss: Net loss was $122.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $95.8 million in the same period of 2021.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Sage anticipates cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $1.3 billion at the end of 2022.

The Company does not anticipate receipt of any milestone payments from collaborations in 2022.

The Company believes its cash and cash equivalents, anticipated funding from our ongoing collaborations, and potential revenue, will support its operations into 2025.

Conference Call Information

Sage will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, May 3, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and recent corporate updates. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Sage's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit. www.sagerx.com.

Financial Tables

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Product revenue, net $ 1,582 $ 1,583 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 286 187 Research and development 78,018 58,056 Selling, general and administrative 46,477 39,847 Total operating costs and expenses 124,781 98,090 Loss from operations (123,199 ) (96,507 ) Interest income, net 1,168 708 Other income (expense), net (24 ) 35 Net loss $ (122,055 ) $ (95,764 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (2.07 ) $ (1.64 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 59,028,858 58,374,219

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,625,241 $ 1,742,296 Total assets $ 1,705,703 $ 1,825,288 Total liabilities $ 87,201 $ 96,257 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,618,502 $ 1,729,031

