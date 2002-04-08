NASA Selects Telesat Government Solutions for Space-to-Space High Data Rate Connectivity

ARLINGTON, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Government Solutions, a U.S.-incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), today announced a US$30.65 million Funded Space Act Agreement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as a partner for its Communications Services Project (CSP). Since NASA plans to decommission its owned and operated Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system in the coming years, the agency’s CSP will evaluate commercial SATCOM networks’ feasibility to reliably support future near-Earth missions.



Under the agreement, Telesat Government Solutions will demonstrate Telesat Lightspeed’s future space-to-space relay capabilities. As part of the initiative, Telesat Government Solutions intends to partner with Planet Labs PBC (: PL) (Planet) to develop a space-based RF terminal hosted on two Earth observation spacecraft.

Once in orbit, Telesat Government Solutions will demonstrate Ka-band, high throughput transmission from the space-based RF terminals to Telesat operated satellites flying at a higher altitude, as well as mesh, space relay connectivity between the optically-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites before downlinking data to representative NASA operation centers.

Optically-linked LEO satellites, which are native to Telesat Lightspeed, provide resilient, assured space-to-space connectivity for manned and unmanned space missions. Services such as those being demonstrated through this agreement will create a space-to-space relay service for NASA and other government agencies to support mission requirements.

“Space Relay services via the advanced Telesat Lightspeed architecture provide a compelling value proposition for NASA and other government agencies, and we are excited to pioneer this promising and high-growth market,” said Tom Eaton, President of Telesat Government Solutions. “NASA’s collaboration with the industry has been most impressive as they aim to leverage commercial sector investment and innovation to meet their future near-Earth communications requirements.”

Related Resources:

NASA, Industry to Collaborate on Space Communications by 2025

NASA Communications Services Project

About Telesat Government Solutions

Telesat U.S. Services, LLC (dba Telesat Government Solutions) is a wholly-owned, U.S.-incorporated subsidiary of leading satellite operator Telesat. Telesat Government Solutions provides reliable and secure global communications networks that the U.S. Government and allies require and the information superiority and mission assurance they demand. Telesat Government Solutions offers resilient infrastructure and real-time operations management, leveraging the most cutting-edge satellite technologies.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat Corporation (“Telesat”) (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

Media contacts:

Lynette Simmons

Telesat

[email protected]

+1 613 748 8729

Jimi Russell

Public Affairs Officer

NASA’s Glenn Research Center

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including financial outlook for 2022, and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “intends,” “plans,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the impact of COVID-19 on Telesat Corporation’s business and the economic environment; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, and the timing of any such deployment; the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation; the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum; volatility in exchange rates; the ability to expand Telesat Corporation’s existing satellite utilization; and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, that was filed on March 18, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.