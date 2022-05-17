Akouos to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. ( AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that new nonclinical data will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, which will take place in Washington, D.C. (both in-person and virtually) from May 16 to 19, 2022.



The company will give two presentations at the meeting: an oral presentation that highlights nonclinical data that support the clinical development of AK-OTOF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss; and a poster that highlights nonclinical data supporting the potential use of microRNA target sites (miR-TS) in AAVAnc80 vectors for regulated gene expression in the inner ear. Details are as follows:

Oral Presentation Title: Nonclinical In Vivo Expression, Durability of Effect, Biodistribution/Shedding, and Safety Evaluations Support Clinical Development of AK-OTOF (AAVAnc80-hOTOF Vector) for OTOF-mediated Hearing Loss

Session Title: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases

Date/Time: Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT

Room: Salon G

Presenting Author: Ann E. Hickox, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 1233

Poster Presentation Title: Evaluating miR-Target Sites as a Strategy to Allow AAV Vector-based De-targeting of Gene Expression in the Inner Ear

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EDT

Presenting Author: Richard M. Churchill Jr.

Abstract Number: 532

Poster Board Number: Tu-37

