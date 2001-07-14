Nextdoor Launches New Neighbor Features to Increase Transparency and Encourage Constructive Conversations

Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) announced a suite of new product features, which encourages neighborly interactions and promotes neighborhood vitality. The updates build on Nextdoor’s previous efforts to foster a welcoming platform, helping fulfill the company’s purpose to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

The new neighbor features include a pop-up reminder that leverages predictive technology to facilitate constructive conversations and a notification and appeals system to increase transparency around moderation decisions. This new predictive technology expands on Nextdoor’s previously launched features that add moments of friction within the platform, which help slow people down, mitigate implicit bias, and ultimately foster more productive conversations online and in the real world.

“At Nextdoor, we believe innovative product solutions that bridge technology and social science can help cultivate a kinder world,” said Kiran Prasad, Head of Product at Nextdoor. “Our platform is unique in that we champion quality of engagement over quantity at any cost. We understand that neighborhoods are made up of diverse people with differing viewpoints and see Nextdoor as an essential building block for creating stronger, more vibrant communities both online and offline.”’

Constructive Conversations Reminder

Nextdoor’s new “Constructive Conversations Reminder” reduces negative responses that are likely to occur during heated conversations. This is the company’s first step into predictive technology by using machine learning to anticipate when a comment thread may become heated before a neighbor contributes. More specifically, the ML model considers the full conversation rather than individual comments. When a comment thread shows certain indications of becoming contentious, a reminder will pop up before a neighbor writes a comment with tips on how to set the tone for a more empathetic discussion.

Hidden Content Notifications and Appeals

Nextdoor is also rolling out a “hidden content notifications and appeals” process to provide more transparency into the moderation process. Going forward, neighbors will receive an in-app notification if their post or comment was hidden, with an explanation of which guideline it violated and a chance to appeal the decision by submitting the same content or an edited version for additional review.

Community moderation is an essential part of the platform to ensure neighborhoods on Nextdoor reflect thriving neighborhoods in the real world, and that content reports are handled in a timely manner. Volunteer moderators can vote on whether or not reported content in their neighborhood should be hidden for violating Nextdoor%26rsquo%3Bs+Community+Guidelines.

Timing and availability

The Constructive Conversations Reminder has begun rolling out to neighbors in the U.S, while the hidden content notifications and appeals will begin rolling out globally in the coming weeks.

Continuing to cultivate kindness through technology

Nextdoor’s efforts to keep interactions on the platform safe and productive are a balance of human review and technology, both of which work to detect content that violates the guidelines. These innovative features are rooted in social psychology and were developed in partnership with key experts and academics. Nextdoor continues to partner with leading academics and experts in the fields of social psychology, equality, and civic engagement on its Neighborhood+Vitality+Advisory+Board. Learn more about Nextdoor’s efforts+to+cultivate+kindness.

As of the end of 2021, Nextdoor had over 233,000 active community moderators globally. All reports of misinformation, racism, or neighbor profiles are sent directly to and handled by Nextdoor’s trained Neighborhood Operations team to ensure consistent and objective outcomes. Last year, only 0.34%25+of+total+content was reported for being harmful, and therefore sent to staff for review.*

The Kindness+Reminder, introduced in 2019, and Anti-Racism+Notification, launched in 2021, automatically detect offensive or racist language in written content and encourage the author to be more thoughtful and edit their comment before it is published.

The company’s inaugural+Transparency+Report from 2021 noted that neighbors who encountered these reminders edited or withheld their post or comment on average over 34% of the time.*

The company’s efforts to promote neighborhood vitality resulted in Nextdoor%26rsquo%3Bs+inclusion+in+the+TIME100+Most+Influential+Companies list for the second+consecutive+year.

Learn more about the company’s product and policy initiatives to foster a holistically inclusive platform on the Nextdoor+Blog.

**Source: Nextdoor+Transparency+Report+2021.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com%2Fnewsroom.

