Wellbeing Digital Sciences Welcomes Dr. Michael Ho as New Medical Director of MindScape Clinic in Houston

VANCOUVER, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, such as psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics supported by clinical research, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Ho as the new Medical Director of the MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy Clinic (“MindScape” or the “Clinic”) in Houston, Texas, effective May 2, 2022. MindScape’s former medical director, Dr. Quang Henderson, is retiring after his tenure since founding the Clinic in 2018.



Dr. Michael Ho serves as the director of Safe Sleep Anesthesia in Houston, Texas. He is also the course director of Anesthesiology Consultants in Houston, Texas, with an accumulation of over 20,000 hours of anesthesia instruction to his credit. Dr. Ho was Staff Physician at the University of Texas in the Department of Anesthesiology at Memorial-Hermann Hospital for 10 years and has over 20 years of teaching and working as an anesthesiologist. He has received many awards for excellence in teaching at the Baylor College of Medicine and The University of Texas Medical Branch. Dr. Ho graduated from Cornell University with B.A. in Biochemistry and went on to attain an M.D. at Washington University School of Medicine, with his postgraduate training in pediatrics and anesthesiology. Adding to his impressive resume of education, teaching, and medical practice of anesthesiology, Dr. Ho also has amassed 15 publications, 7 onsite courses and 17 webinars.

Since MindScape was purchased by Wellbeing on April 21, 2021, the Clinic has administered over 600 low-dose ketamine infusions to patients, which the Company views as a significant milestone. Wellbeing is in the process of evaluating the addition of complementary mental health services being provided to patients at the Clinic. The Company has also recently implemented a new marketing strategy and intends to grow the local patient base by establishing connections with mental health practitioners in the area that have recognized the potential of the off-label use of ketamine in the treatment of mood disorders. Ketamine appears to have anti-depressant and anti-suicidal effects and, according to recent studies, the possibility of ketamine treating mood disorders like bipolar is thought to be quite promising.1

Management Commentary

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ho to the Mindscape facility and to Wellbeing overall, especially based on his impressive set of qualifications. I would like to thank Dr. Henderson for establishing Mindscape and for his service to the Company over the past year. I wish him well in his retirement and that he enjoys the next chapter of his life knowing that the Clinic is in Dr. Ho’s good hands,” said Najla Guthrie, Chief Executive Officer of Wellbeing.

ABOUT MINDSCAPE

Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC is a clinic in Houston, Texas, offering affordable delivery of concierge IV ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant mood disorders, mental health disorders, and chronic pain conditions. Operated by Dr. Quang Henderson, a licensed Board-Certified Emergency Physician with over 20 years of experience with ketamine, Mindscape assists people dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and other mood disorders using the medical procedure of IV ketamine treatments in low dose, high dose, or private sessions. Mindscape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC is the only IV ketamine clinic in Houston to offer virtual reality-based guided meditation to complement IV ketamine infusions in the treatment of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and other mood disorders. For more information on MindScape and its service offerings, please visit: https://www.mindscapeketamine.com

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the Company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

