First American Announces Completion of Acquisition of Mother Lode Holding Company and Its Operating Subsidiaries

First+American+Financial+Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, announced today the completion of First American’s acquisition of Mother Lode Holding Company, a California-based provider of title insurance, underwriting and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions with 17 operating subsidiaries throughout the U.S., including its principal subsidiary Placer Title Company.

“We are pleased to welcome Mother Lode and its over 1,000 people to the First American family,” said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer of First American Financial Corporation. “The addition of Mother Lode will augment our efforts to expand our coverage in key growth markets and increase our ability to serve customers in many of the country’s strongest housing markets.”

Mother Lode Holding Company’s subsidiaries are premier brands within their respective real estate communities. With 92 offices in 11 states, the company is rooted in a 49-year track record of providing superior customer service. Mother Lode Holding Company’s subsidiaries operate primarily in California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Arizona, Washington and New Mexico. The company’s reach, expertise and commitment to superior customer service complements First American’s existing operations. Customers of Mother Lode Holding Company’s operating subsidiaries will benefit from enhanced underwriting resources and the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset, as well as access to other industry-leading resources for residential transactions.

Mother Lode Holding Company Chief Executive Officer Randy Bradley, Chief Operating Officer Lisa Steele and President Darrick Blatnick will continue to lead the company, which will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of First American. The company and its operating subsidiaries will continue to operate under their existing brands.

“Joining First American will provide new opportunities for our staff as we continue to serve our customers in this dynamic real estate market,” said Bradley. “We’re also pleased to join a company that similarly values fostering an employee-centric culture, which is reflected in First American's being named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Mother Lode Holding Company on the transaction.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.firstam.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Mother Lode Holding Company

Mother Lode Holding Company provides title insurance, underwriting and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions through its 17 operating subsidiaries in the U.S. With 92 offices in 11 states, Mother Lode Holding Company’s subsidiaries operate primarily in California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Arizona, Washington and New Mexico. Mother Lode Holding Company’s principal subsidiary, Placer Title Company, was founded in 1973. More information about the company can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.mlhc.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

