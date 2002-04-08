HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, US and Vienna, Austria, May 2, 2022 - HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. ( HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s management team will participate in and present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, May 10-13, Las Vegas

Fireside Chat: May 10, 8:40am PT

2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 17-18, New York

Fireside Chat: May 17, 4:05pm ET



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23-26, Miami Beach

Fireside Chat: May 24, 2:00pm ET



Webcasts will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. ( HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, that are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes wholly-owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapeutics targeting HPV16+ cancers, prostate cancer, KRAS-mutated cancers (including colorectal, pancreatic and lung), and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact: