AECOM to continue providing engineering consultant services for City of Austin's Transportation Department

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by the City of Austin’s Transportation Department (ATD) to continue serving as engineering consultant augmenting ATD’s existing workforce. AECOM will deliver comprehensive engineering design, review, and coordination with City of Austin transportation staff, guided by the priorities of ATD to provide an accessible and reliable transportation network that meets the community’s diverse needs. AECOM has served as ATD’s selected consultant in this role since 2018.

“We’re thrilled to carry on providing ATD with top engineering staff to augment its existing workforce, supporting its mission to serve Austin with a safe, cost-effective, and sustainable transit system,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “As ATD seeks to meet increasing travel demands, enhance accessibility, and improve safety, we’re proud to deliver dynamic technical services, innovative best practices, and a distinguished record of performance refined from our work with major transportation authorities across the globe.”

The staff augmentation services provided by AECOM will help ATD secure engineering assistance to accomplish its multimodal transportation and infrastructure improvement objectives, which include maintaining mobility, increasing person throughput, responding to citizen needs, managing congestion and demand, and improving safety.

“We’ve been honored to serve in this role for several years and look forward to seamlessly transitioning to this new contract with our legacy knowledge of ATD’s goals, challenges, and needs,” said Travis Boone, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. “With the city’s remarkable growth, we understand the essential need for an efficient and equitable transportation system. As Austinites, our local team consists of seasoned professionals with a strong interest in integrating with ATD staff to help support the healthy development and future of our communities.”

Guided by principles from adopted and emerging transportation plans, such as the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan and the Imagine Austin Comprehensive Plan, among others, AECOM’s scope of work is expected to include engineering studies and data collection; development review; engineering design; intelligent transportation systems and emerging technology; signal infrastructure design; traffic safety engineering; signs and markings; public engagement and community outreach; right-of-way services; and program coordination and delivery.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of various dispositions such as the sale of our Management Services, self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure and power construction, and oil & gas maintenance and turnaround businesses, including the risk that purchase price adjustments, if any, from those transactions could be unfavorable and any future proceeds owed to us as part of those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005335/en/