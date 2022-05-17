Riskified Ltd. To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 17

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced it will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on May 17, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's business and financial results.

Riskified First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 am ET

Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1- (877) 311-0521 or 1- (470) 495-9499 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 8772848

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.riskified.com%2F.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005237/en/