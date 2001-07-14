Moody's Spotlights Its Sustainability Commitments in New Reports

Moody’s Corporation ( NYSE:MCO, Financial) published today its 2021+Stakeholder+Sustainability and Task+Force+on+Climate-related+Financial+Disclosures+%28TCFD) reports. Moody’s places sustainability at the core of its business, and the Sustainability Report highlights the wide range of work being done across the company to build a Better Business, support Better Lives, and deliver Better Solutions. The TCFD Report spotlights Moody’s climate leadership, including progress on its decarbonization plan and enhanced physical and transition risk analysis, as well as the role the company plays in the transition to net-zero by helping market participants address climate-related risks and opportunities through its comprehensive suite of offerings.

The reports highlight several sustainability and ESG milestones Moody’s achieved in the last year:

Better Business

Moody’s embeds sustainability across its operations and value chain. The company exceeded its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions targets – with a 92% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and a 95% reduction in Scope 3 from a 2019 base year – and made strong progress toward supplier engagement. Moody’s is proud to announce its net-zero validated target of 90% emissions reductions in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040 and that it is one of the first companies to have its near- and long-term net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Better Lives

Moody’s strives to foster an inclusive and supportive workplace where every employee can thrive and to help strengthen communities with resources to grow. In 2021, the company launched Moody’s University, a framework for professional and personal employee learning, upskilling, and development, and shifted to a single performance management approach, Grow, Perform, Succeed (GPS). The Moody’s Foundation and employee-driven philanthropy efforts resulted in more than $6 million of charitable donations, and the company’s employees contributed over 11,000 hours of volunteer time to their communities.

Better Solutions

Moody’s seeks to accelerate market transformation and build sustainable economies. In 2021, Moody’s launched several new+solutions that provide greater transparency into ESG-related risks and assist customers in identifying opportunities. In addition, Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) expanded its ESG Issuer Profile and Credit Impact Scores to provide greater transparency into how ESG considerations are incorporated into credit ratings. The company also acquired sector-leading firm RMS to bolster its climate and catastrophe risk modeling and analytics capabilities.

Moody’s 2021 Stakeholder Sustainability Report features several of the company’s other annual reports, including TCFD, SASB, GRI and WEF. Visit Moody%26rsquo%3Bs+Sustainability+website to view the company’s portfolio of award-winning sustainability reporting and to learn more about the company’s commitments and initiatives.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

