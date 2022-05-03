EXL earns top Leader spot in Everest Group's 2022 Property and Casualty Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment for third straight year

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This marks the third straight year that EXL has been recognized as the top performer in the annual report.



The distinction reflects EXL’s continued growth in analytics and digital solutions and its commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward. Everest Group cites EXL’s year-over-year growth, its technology and domain-specific investments, and a well-diversified portfolio as the key metrics driving its Star Performer designation.

“EXL’s continuous efforts in strengthening its client partnerships through well-rounded investments across domain, delivery, digital, and talent have contributed to its positioning as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s P&C insurance BPS PEAK Matrix 2022®,” said Somya Bhadola, Practice Director, Everest Group.

“Having cemented a mature position in the North American market, it is further strengthening its strategic bets by expanding to other upcoming buyer markets, particularly the UK and Lloyd’s market,” said Bhadola. “With a go-to-market now centered around digital solutioning to alleviate value chain pain points, EXL has amped up its competitive intensity and is increasingly emerging as a reliable digital/transformation partner in the market with a strong foundational understanding of underlying domain and operations.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of P&C insurance providers. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading P&C insurance providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“It is staggering to consider how dramatically the insurance industry has changed since EXL was named a Leader in the first-ever Everest Group P&C Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment way back in 2014. We’ve worked incredibly hard to maintain that leadership role each year by helping our clients transform their businesses in the face of massive, industry-wide disruption,” said Raghav Jaggi, SVP, P&C Insurance. “From our early days in business process improvement and automation to our current work on the cutting edge of AI-enabled digital transformation and data-led strategy, we are committed to keep pushing the limits, helping our clients take bold actions that keep them ahead of the curve.”

To read more about Everest Group’s 2022 Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment, visit here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 39,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

