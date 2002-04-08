Aptose to Present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) ( APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that Dr. William G. Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Aptose, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference:



2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

May 17, 2022

Time: 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat moderated by Gregory J. Renza, M.D., Equity Research – Biotechnology Webcast: Link

The Aptose management team also will be hosting 1x1 meetings during the events.



About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

