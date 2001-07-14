PAR Technology Announces Two New Key Leadership Appointments

PAR+Technology+Corporation+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company providing a unified commerce platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced the appointment of two key individuals to the roles of Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources. The new additions to the executive leadership team will play a pivotal role in the future success of PAR, as the Company continues to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Seth Temko was recently appointed as PAR’s Chief Marketing Officer. Temko brings decades of experience in the hospitality technology industry to PAR’s seasoned leadership team. Most recently, Temko served as CMO of TouchBistro, a leading small-and-medium-business restaurant technology company. Prior to TouchBistro, Temko was Vice President of Go-to-Market Strategy at the leading marketing technology company Yext (NYSE: YEXT). He also served as Vice President of Marketing at Xenial, overseeing brand and growth marketing for 34 distinct products in the restaurant technology division of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN). Temko spent the earlier part of his professional career founding and growing early-stage concepts, as well as working for large public SaaS companies.

The Company also announced that Candice Levy has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at PAR. Levy’s expertise with talent management and passion for executive coaching has consistently driven retention of top performers and strengthened employee engagement at her prior companies. Levy brings with her 20 years of global HR experience, most recently as the VP, People & Culture at Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ: EGLX). Prior to that, Levy was the VP, People & Culture at TeraGo Networks (TSX: TGO), a Toronto based IT Solutions company. Levy also has held various HR leadership roles at Rogers Communications for 11 years and was a member of the Rogers Digital Media Senior Leadership Team.

“With the important additions of Seth and Candice, PAR continues to cultivate its leadership team with proven executives in the industry,” said PAR Technology CEO Savneet Singh. “Both will be instrumental in building our foundation for growth over the next couple of years as we continue to construct our Unified Commerce Platform that is grounded in our principles of creating a better customer and employee experience for the brands we serve. It’s about building a brighter future for our people and our products.”

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

