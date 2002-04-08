Viridian Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 12, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. ( VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced it will report its financial results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the financial markets close on Thursday, May 12, 2022.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-270-2148 in the U.S. or 1-412-902-6510 outside the U.S. and ask for the Viridian call. To access the live webcast, please visit the “ Events ” page in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. website. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian’s second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.