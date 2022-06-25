Aligos Therapeutics to Present 28-Day Safety, Efficacy and Pharmacokinetic Data for CAM Drug Candidate ALG-000184 and Nonclinical Data for Two Additional Chronic Hepatitis B Programs at the European Association for the Study of the Liver's International L

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company will present three posters highlighting data from three of the company’s programs in chronic hepatitis B (CHB) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s International Liver Congress 2022 (EASL ILC 2022), taking place June 22 -26, 2022 at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre in London, UK.



The posters are expected to be made available to conference attendees at the beginning of the sessions during which the posters will be presented, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9 a.m. BST. The posters will be available subsequently on the “Scientific Presentation and Publications” page in the “Presentations” section of Aligos’ website at www.aligos.com.

Presentation details for each abstract accepted to date are listed below.

Poster number: 782

Poster title: Safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of the class II capsid assembly modulator ALG-000184 in subjects with chronic hepatitis B

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, M.D., Ph.D., DSc, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Poster session title: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and time of poster session: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9 a.m. BST

Poster number: 1410

Poster title: The HBV siRNA, ALG-125755, demonstrates a favourable nonclinical profile and significant and durable hepatitis B surface antigen reductions in the AAV-HBV mouse efficacy model

Presenter: Megan Fitzgerald, Ph.D.

Poster session title: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and time of poster session: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9 a.m. BST

Poster number: 1627

Poster title: Discovery of oral PDL1 small molecule inhibitors specifically designed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B

Presenter: Francois Gonzalvez, Ph.D.

Poster session title: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and time of poster session: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9 a.m. BST

“We are pleased to present progress related to three of Aligos’ programs in our chronic hepatitis B portfolio,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos. “By continuing to advance a diverse CHB portfolio, we aim to be able to evaluate multiple approaches to providing better outcomes for patients with CHB.”

The conference will announce a second set of accepted abstracts before the beginning of the congress, which may include other abstracts submitted by Aligos.

