XR Immersive Tech Receives Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention in Media & Entertainment Awards Category

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) ( FNTTF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s UNCONTAINED Hyper-immersive VR experience product has received an honorable mention in the Media & Entertainment Category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.



XR Immersive Tech’s UNCONTAINED Hyper-Immersive VR first-of-its-kind experience is supported by both proprietary software and hardware to offer players never-before-seen levels of immersion. The team is humbled to learn that this product has met the high-level criteria expected for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas. The Company looks forward to continuing to showcase the potential of VR and what can be accomplished when VR is taken to a new level of innovation.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

CEO Tim Bieber has been following Fast Company and its presence in the industry for years, saying, “hearing that all the effort and ingenuity that our team has put into bridging digital and physical realities through the UNCONTAINED hyper-immersive product line have been recognized in this way has given the whole company a boost. We appreciate the recognition as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with VR.”

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 320 VR operators through SynthesisVR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

ABOUT THE WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

