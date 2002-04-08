LexaGene Successfully Completes CRADA with US Army

BEVERLY, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., ( LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System, a fully automated rapid pathogen testing device, today announced that the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center) has successfully completed the evaluation of the MiQLab System for biothreat detection.



Previously, LexaGene announced it had entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center. This CRADA was intended to foster innovative biothreat defense capability development, which is part of DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center’s current technology priorities. Under the agreement DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center completed an evaluation of the MiQLab System using reagents from the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense’s (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Lead for CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies (JPL CBRND EB) Defense Biological Product Assurance Office (DBPAO) to successfully detect biothreat agents such as Bacillus anthracis and Yersinia pestis.

Dr. Randy Hofmann, Technical Group Leader, EXCET, Inc. in support of the US Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, said, “The results of this CRADA establishes the MiQLab System as a sample-to-answer platform with integrated sample preparation and open access capability that successfully runs PCR assays available from DBPAO with less than one minute of hands-on time for sample processing. The System detected both anthrax and plague with sensitivity and specificity.”

Dr. Jack Regan, CEO and Founder of LexaGene said, “We are proud to announce the successful completion of the evaluation of the MiQLab System for biothreat agent detection. In this evaluation, the System’s open-access feature was highlighted by having the System run DBPAO’s own PCR reagents to detect Bacillus anthracis spores and Yersinia pestis cells, which cause anthrax and plague, respectively. Through a series of studies, the Chemical Biological Center evaluated the System’s sensitivity (limit-of-detection) for detecting the two bio-threats, as well as the System’s quantitative detection capability (linearity) and risk of carryover contamination.”

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab® system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

