CME Group Reports April 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

Highest-ever April ADV

Overall ADV increased 26% year-over-year

Record SOFR options ADV and OI

Equity Index ADV up 42%, led by growth in E-mini S&P 500 options

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its April 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 26% to 20.8 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

April 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 9.6 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.6 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.6 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.3 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 811,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 470,000 contracts

Additional April 2022 product highlights compared to April 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 42% Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of 47,289 contracts E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 106% Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 73% Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 51% Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 50% E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 28% E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 23%

Interest Rate ADV increased 36% Record SOFR options ADV of 75,578 contracts, including a single-day trading volume record of 222,725 contracts on April 21 and record OI of 1,913,370 contracts on April 29 Record SOFR futures OI of 5,202,488 on April 29 SOFR futures daily volume surpassed Eurodollar futures for the first time ever on April 19 , trading 1,371,506 contracts compared to 1,333,633 Eurodollar futures contracts 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 227% 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 139% 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 54% Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 34% U.S. Treasury Bond options ADV increased 24%

Options ADV increased 24% Equity Index options ADV increased 105% Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 69% Energy options ADV increased 35% Metals options ADV increased 29% Interest Rate options ADV increased 5%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 21%

Energy ADV increased 5% Natural Gas options ADV increased 94% Natural Gas futures ADV increased 37% E-mini Crude Oil futures ADV increased 28%

Ether futures ADV increased 74%

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.8 million contracts represented 41.8% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 6.2% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

ADV outside the United States increased 16% to 5.5 million contracts, including 54% growth in Latin America , 34% in APAC and 8% in EMEA

increased 16% to 5.5 million contracts, including 54% growth in , 34% in APAC and 8% in EMEA BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 41% to $143B , U.S. Repo ADNV increased 35% to $288B and European Repo ADNV increased 13% to €334B

, U.S. Repo ADNV increased 35% to and European Repo ADNV increased 13% to €334B EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 8% to $66B

