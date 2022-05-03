Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Events

PR Newswire

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in May 2022.

Oppenheimer's 23rd Annual Israeli Conference: Participating on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben Zvi and CFO Dror Heldenberg will be presenting at 1:20 PM Israel Time and will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day. The Conference will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel. To arrange a 1-on-1 meeting please email [email protected].

Citi's 2022 Car of the Future Virtual Symposium: Participating on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Valens Semiconductor SVP Head of Automotive Business Gideon Kedem and CFO Dror Heldenberg will be presenting and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. To arrange a 1-on-1 meeting please contact your Citi representative.

For more information about these events or questions about registration, please contact your contacts at the organizing company.

1-on-1 Meetings with Investors in Boston and New York City: Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP IR Daphna Golden will be in Boston and New York City on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and Wednesday, May 18, 2022. To arrange meetings please contact [email protected].

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Automotive and Audio-Video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Valens Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

Moriah Shilton

Financial Profiles, Inc.

US: +1 310-622-8251

[email protected]

