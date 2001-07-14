CBIZ Announces Winners of the 2022 Women Transforming Business Award

CBIZ%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, names the winners of the second annual Women Transforming Business Award which is powered by CBIZ%26rsquo%3Bs+Women%27s+Advantage (“CWA”). The virtual celebration also included a keynote discussion with Martha Stewart, Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, about the business challenges she has faced, how she overcame them and what her future plans may look like.

“The award has quickly become one of our most inspiring platforms showcasing leaders who are making a transformational impact,” said Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBIZ. ”These leaders are driving advancement in the financial strength, innovation and culture of their organizations.”

The winners in the CBIZ 2022 Women Transforming Business Award include:

Financial Strength and Overall Winner: Rita Gardner, Melmark Inc, President and Chief Executive Officer

Culture: Mary Frontczak, Compass Minerals, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary

Innovation: Sarah Wovcha, Children’s Dental Services, Executive Director

“CBIZ is proud to celebrate these leaders who challenge the status quo, embrace transformational change and lead their organizations with vision, resolve and empathy,” said Lori Novickis, National Leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage. “We are honored and humbled to share their stories with the world.”

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

