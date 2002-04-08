Playboy and Cardi B Host 'The Boom Boom After Party' With The Standard Following The Met Gala

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. ( PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced it partnered with The Standard Hotel to co-host The Boom Boom After Party with multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and social activist Cardi B. The star-studded party was held last night following fashion’s biggest event of the year, the annual Met Gala.



In honor of the Met Gala 2022 theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the after-party featured dancers wearing the traditional Playboy Bunny costume, an ensemble created nearly seven decades ago and now housed at The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The original costumes were introduced at The Playboy Club in 1960, and designed by commissioned artists, including Black American fashion designer, Zelda Wynn Valdes. Additional Playboy Bunny costumes are held by other art institutes in the country including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. In the 1960s, the Playboy Bunny costume became the first service uniform to be registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Cardi B recently became Playboy’s first Creative Director in Residence and Founding Creative Director of Playboy’s new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD where she shared a live behind-the-scenes look at the after party. Cardi B plans to share more exclusive content from inside the star-studded event on her Centerfold channel in the next few weeks. In her role with Playboy, Cardi B provides artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.

“Last night was a beautiful celebration of creativity and self-expression through fashion. I was so excited to be able to invite people into the world of Playboy and to celebrate one of my favorite symbols of American design, the Playboy Bunny outfit, a design that represents freedom, fun and owning your sexuality,” said Cardi B. “And let’s not forget that one of the first designers of the Bunny Costume was a Black woman.”

“Fashion is a powerful form of self expression with the power to impact culture and society, like the iconic Bunny Costume did decades ago during the sexual revolution,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group. “With this year’s Met Gala theme focused on American fashion, we were thrilled to celebrate the fashion industry together with The Standard and our after-party co-host Cardi B, who boldly and creatively uses her voice, platforms and fashion to express herself.”

