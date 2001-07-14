Insight Announces New President of North America Business

Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has announced the selection of Dee Burger as president of its North America business.

“Today, we are taking a significant step to increase our focus and services expertise as we fulfill our+ambition to be a leading solutions integrator. Dee brings a wealth of experience driving innovation, passion for delivering service excellence to clients, and a strong commitment to developing teammates and leaders,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO.

Burger is a 29-year veteran of Capgemini, most recently serving as executive vice president of global business lines in North America, spanning cloud infrastructure, insights and data, consulting, business services and engineering. In other recent roles, he led the company’s transformation program for its North American business units and oversaw digital and cloud practices, helping clients thrive in the digital economy.

On joining Insight, Burger said: “The stakes — and the opportunities — are greater than ever as organizations everywhere face a wide range of shifting priorities. Through our wealth of technical expertise, high-impact solutions and broad partner resources, Insight is well-positioned to drive the transformation initiatives that are most critical to our clients’ futures. I am excited to join Insight and work with our teammates and partners to build on Insight’s impressive track record of client success.”

Burger will report to Mullen and will be responsible for Insight’s North America business, including partner management, Insight+Public+Sector, commercial and enterprise sales, and solutions delivery.

Mullen added: “Dee’s long track record of success stands apart. He’s led seamless transitions following mergers and acquisitions, and his vast experience with digital and cloud solutions, business applications, consulting, strategy and transformation is a natural fit as we continue to build our innovative portfolio of solutions to deliver differentiated results for our clients. Most importantly, he’s a tremendous cultural fit for us; a team builder with a passion for motivating, growing and developing teammates.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005805/en/