20 Percent of the Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2022 List Tap UserTesting to Drive Innovation Across the Organization

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that 20 percent of companies on Fast Company’s annual ranking of The+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+of+2022 turned to the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to help drive meaningful impact for their customers and employees. Since its launch in 2008, Fast Company has been recognizing companies that transform markets and shape society, across industries from around the globe.

UserTesting customers on Fast Company’s 2022 World’s Most Innovative Companies list, include Canva, Farfetch, Food52, Grove Collaborative, and others. These companies trust the UserTesting Human Insight Platform to uncover insights about their customers to help drive the innovation that makes them stand apart. Gaining rich, video-based insights into customers enables these companies to develop a new level of customer intuition and understanding that empowers them to create the products, brands, and services that keep customers satisfied and returning.

“At the center of innovation is the customer. Innovative companies are good at truly understanding problems and needs that exist in the market and articulating their solution in ways that resonate. The organizations selected by Fast Company this year are inspiring and pushing the envelope of innovation in our fast changing world,” said Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer at UserTesting. "The UserTesting Human Insight Platform helps companies directly connect with existing and future customers at the speed and scale required of business today so that they can understand what’s driving decisions, test to see what resonates, and iterate quickly to adapt as markets and customer behaviors change. We’re proud to partner with the UserTesting customers that made this year’s list.”

Consumer empathy is having a greater impact on business than ever before. According to a recent Fortune report sponsored by UserTesting, CEOs prioritize getting a granular look at customer needs, expectations, and feelings. The survey found that 79% of CEOs indicated that doing so has a substantial or major impact on financial performance.

As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables these organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform helps organizations of all sizes get access to diverse customer perspectives. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives that give companies a vivid, first-person understanding of any experience, whether physical or virtual, so that they can build for customer needs today, and tomorrow.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

