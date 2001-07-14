Cyteir Therapeutics Names Krisztina Nemenyi as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Krisztina Nemenyi, PhD, RAC, to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.

“Krisztina has an impressive track record of leading regulatory functions and development teams at global pharmaceutical companies to successful worldwide product registrations in oncology, demonstrating extensive knowledge of global clinical trial approval processes and requirements, strategic thinking about development plans that maximize the likelihood of successful regulatory applications, and effective and successful interactions with regulators throughout the product life cycle from IND to post approval,” said Markus Renschler, M.D., Cyteir president and CEO. “She will be a tremendous asset as we seek to advance our lead candidate CYT-0851 through clinical trials and toward potential registration.”

Dr. Nemenyi is an experienced R&D regulatory leader with 20 years of experience across diverse organizations, regions, and responsibilities. She joins Cyteir from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where she most recently served as VP, Global Program Lead for Oncology, ensuring successful registration of mobocertinib for the treatment of EGFR Exon 20 non-small cell lung cancer in the United States and United Kingdom. During her seven-year tenure at Takeda, she served as VP, Global Regulatory Affairs, Oncology, responsible for global regulatory affairs for oncology, as well as Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs, Emerging Markets and Marketed Products. Prior to joining Takeda, Ms. Nemenyi spent eight years at Bristol Myers Squibb, first as Director, Oncology, leading a broad spectrum of the oncology portfolio, then as Head of Asia-Pacific, Global Regulatory Affairs. She also held regulatory positions at Baxter and Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Nemenyi received her MS in chemical engineering, biochemistry from the Technical University of Budapest, Hungary, and her Ph.D. in chemical engineering and environmental chemistry from the Technical University of Vienna, Austria.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Cyteir with CYT-0851 advancing in clinical studies,” said Dr. Nemenyi. “I look forward to guiding CYT-0851 through the regulatory process and potentially bringing new and effective synthetically lethal therapies to cancer patients.”

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. At Cyteir, we employ an integrated target discovery approach that incorporates a critical evaluation of the target biology with internal and external information from a variety of genetic and chemical synthetic lethality screens to fuel our drug discovery and development pipeline. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for hematologic and solid tumors. Follow Cyteir on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005579/en/