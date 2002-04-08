Petros Pharmaceuticals to Pursue 505(B)(2) Pathway for H-100, Company's Novel Topical Investigational Treatment for Peyronie's Disease Which Impacts More Than 1 in 10 Men in the US

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, announces today they will be pursuing the 505(b)(2) pathway for its investigational agent, H-100™, a novel, patented, non-invasive topical treatment being developed for Peyronie’s disease, a condition impacting more than 1 in 10 men in the US. The Company is pursuing this pathway after discussions with the FDA, and through its exclusive global license agreement with Hybrid Medical LLC, the developer of H-100.



H-100 has the potential to be the first FDA-approved, non-invasive topical treatment for Peyronie’s disease. H-100 is being developed as a topical gel using nanotechnology to potentially enhance permeation of the medication. It is hypothesized that this will better address the inflammatory cascade that leads to the pain, scarring, and penile irregularities associated with Peyronie’s disease. Currently, Peyronie’s disease can be treated by invasive surgery, by penile implantation, or by a series of injections or traction devices.

The 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway provides manufacturers with the opportunity to acquire FDA approval by bridging to a decision previously made by the FDA for that active ingredient, essentially inheriting a fairly extensive and current array of nonclinical and clinical data enabling a more efficient development pathway for Peyronie’s disease. It can be an option for drugs with a new aspect related to indication, dosage form or regimen, strength, combination with other products, or other unique characteristics.

“Petros’s vision continues to provide optimized solutions across the spectrum of men’s health conditions, and we believe that H-100 represents a much needed therapeutic advancement as potentially the first non-invasive treatment for a painful and debilitating condition that currently has few viable options,” commented Fady Boctor, Petros’ President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We look forward to working closely with the FDA as we pursue the 505(b)(2) pathway, significantly shortening the development timeline needed to bring H-100 to men, and to their partners, living with Peyronie’s disease.”

About Peyronie’s disease

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that the actual number of men who have Peyronie’s disease in the US is more than 1 in 10. According to American Urological Association (AUA) Guidelines, among the current treatments for Peyronie’s disease are invasive surgeries, injections and implants.1 As a topical treatment, H-100 has the potential to be approved as the first non-invasive treatment for the condition. Peyronie's (pay-roe-NEEZ) disease is a noncancerous condition resulting from fibrous scar tissue on the penis, causing curved, often painful, erections. While not necessarily a cause for larger concern, Peyronie's disease causes an irregularity in the shape of the erection in some men, which may prevent sexual intercourse or might cause difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction). Penile shortening is another common concern. The condition does not often naturally abate, and in most cases, will remain as is, or worsen.2

According to a healthcare advocacy group The Men’s Health Network, not all irregularly shaped erections or penile bumps are caused by Peyronie’s disease and the impact goes beyond the physical symptoms, expanding to include sexual, psychological, and social effects. Because in Peyronie’s disease the erection shape is abnormal and sometimes hurts, intercourse can become difficult and even impossible for some men. Others can become self-conscious about the appearance and limitations of their erections, causing them to avoid sex. The Men’s Health Network notes that Peyronie’s disease can be embarrassing to talk about – even with a partner – which can lead to relationship difficulties. In one study of 92 men with Peyronie’s disease, 48% were reported to have had clinical depression in connection with the condition.3

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues, including, but not limited to, erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health, and substance use disorders.

