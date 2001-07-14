MeridianLink® Honored in 2022 American Business Awards®

MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced it was named a winner in the Achievement in Growth category of The 20th Annual American Business Awards, also known as the Stevie Awards. The company was recognized for its robust growth and successful initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We are pleased to have won this prestigious award for our solid growth and successful IPO,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “I’d like to dedicate this award to our incredible team of employees who continuously innovate to transform financial services technology for the better and to our customers who put their trust in us to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognize such a wide array of American organizations in The 2022 American Business Awards. American companies have thrived in the face of hardship and have adapted to the needs of their workforce,” said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Miller. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the commitment, passion, adaptability, and creativity of the American people.”

Judges highlighted that MeridianLink has successfully leveraged innovation and acquisitions to expand its breadth of offerings. In addition, they were impressed with the company’s solid growth and achievements in a challenging business climate. Judges noted the company’s back-to-back win of the Great Place to Work® commendation as an indicator of strong company culture, which supports sustained performance, growth of the company, and its ability to remain a leader in its industry.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA.

MeridianLink is actively recruiting.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

