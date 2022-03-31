CERNER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PR Newswire

Margin Expansion Drives Strong Earnings Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2022 first quarter that ended March 31, 2022.

The first quarter earnings release can be viewed here as well as on the company's website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, Cerner Perspectives, connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or join the discussion on Cerner's podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech. Nasdaq: CERN.

