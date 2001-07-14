Royal Gold Presenting at the BofA 2022 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the BofA 2022 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in South Beach, Florida.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, May 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. EDT (3:30 p.m. MDT to 3:55 p.m. MDT). The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available on our website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event. The presentation and replay may be found on the Investors / Events & Presentations page on our website, and a link to the webcast has also been provided here:

BofA+Presentation+Webcast+Link

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 43 producing mines and 18 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005261/en/