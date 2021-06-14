Compass Agrees to Acquire Consumer's Title Company of California

PR Newswire

Licensed in every county in California , the Consumer's Title will dramatically expand Compass' settlement services footprint across California

, the Consumer's Title will dramatically expand Compass' settlement services footprint across Compass' growing settlement services portfolio serves agents and their clients across California , Colorado , Florida , Washington State , Maryland , Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Virginia , Texas and Washington D.C.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Consumer's Title Company of California, Inc. (Consumer's Title). Licensed in all 58 counties in California, Consumer's Title dramatically expands Compass' settlement services footprint in the region and further integrates this critical component of the real estate transaction into the Company's market-leading residential brokerage business.

"I am thrilled to welcome Consumer's Title to Compass as we work to expand our closing services business throughout the state of California and beyond," said Pooneet Kant, SVP of New Business at Compass. "Consumer's Title's long standing reputation for customer service speaks to the great work by their world-class, solutions-driven team whose ethical approach makes them ideal partners for Compass."

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in California and leads both the Los Angeles1 and San Francisco2 markets. Nationwide, Compass agents transacted nearly a quarter of a million homes worth over $251 billion3 last year.

Consumer's Title is a premier title and escrow provider in California with three offices across the state – Westlake Village and Santa Clarita in Southern California, and Gold River, near Sacramento, in Northern California. Founded in 2007, the company has a dedicated team of over 40 escrow, title and sales managers with nearly 200 years of combined experience. The company will retain the Consumer's Title name following the acquisition and its leadership team – President, Joe Beckerle; EVP and General Manager, Meagan Sullivan; and CEO, Brian Troop – will remain in their current roles.

"Compass and Consumer's Title both believe that pairing talented professionals with the best technology can make the title and escrow process more efficient and transparent for home buyers," said Brian Troop, CEO of Consumer's Title. "We are very excited to join forces with Compass and look forward to continuing to grow our business by providing clients with the highest level of service and local expertise throughout California."

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the quarter and the terms of the deal are not being disclosed. The acquisition of Consumer's Title expands Compass' growing settlement services portfolio which now serves agents and their clients across California, Colorado, Florida, Washington State, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas and Washington D.C.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States. The technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Compass' current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Statements containing words such as "will," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from Compass' current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Compass' business, including, but not limited to, expansion into new markets, prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, and any future risks related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. For information about other potential factors that could affect Compass' business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Compass' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2022, and Compass' other filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, Compass undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

1 "The List: Residential Brokerage Firms," Los Angeles Business Journal, Print, 6/14/2021

2 "Largest Bay Area Residential Real Estate Brokerages," San Francisco Business Times, Online, 6/18/2021, https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/subscriber-only/2021/06/18/largest-bay-area-residential-real.html

3 T. Velt, "RealTrends 500: The Rise of Compass," RealTrends, Online, HW Media, 3/25/2022, https://www.realtrends.com/realtrends-500-the-rise-of-compass/.

Media Contact

Chris O'Brien

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-agrees-to-acquire-consumers-title-company-of-california-301538399.html

SOURCE Compass