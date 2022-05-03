HeadsUp Entertainment International Outlines Corporate Strategy

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to outline its corporate strategy on a series of acquisitions, mergers and strategic partnerships, all part of a reverse triangle merger proposal to close multiple transactions and execute the plans as previously outlined in the January 11th, 2022 Press Release.

The Company is in various stages of negotiations and closings of 8 independent transactions for the consolidation and merger into a surviving entity branded as HeadsUp Global Inc. which is set to apply for listing on NASDAQ based on asset values and revenues meeting exchange listing requirements. In order to clarify the previous press release statements made by the Company, HeadsUp Entertainment International and its public shareholders are planning to be merged into the new vehicle through the filing of a Registration Statement to meet all disclosure requirements and work with the various regulatory agencies to meet their conditions.

The planned series of mergers and acquisitions that have been implemented by the management team is designed to minimize dilution and maximize shareholder value as multiple closings take place. Disclosure and updates on all transactions will now begin to take place and a clear picture of the scope of the new business model will be clear and substantial.

Each of these agreements have been brought to HeadsUp by Chief Business Development Officer, Mark Hutchinson, whose experience and resume as an icon in the global gaming and lottery sectors is legendary. "We are building the gaming, lottery and digital company of the future" commented Hutchison. "The network of relationships, opportunities and emerging markets are greater than anything I have seen in the business, and I am proud to bring such value to this organization."

Each transaction will be announced and detailed as we are finally in a position to make the disclosures we all have been anxious to see. HeadsUp President and CEO Doug Wilson stated, "The complex nature of the acquisition and merger strategy has been onerous and complicated, but we are pleased that we have built a financial model that will maximize our corporate finance structure and build a strong foundation for the many sectors we are operating in to generate substantial revenues."

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

