IFF Debuts SEAFLOUR™ Natural Seaweed with Clean Label Properties for Plant-Based Beverages

ST. LOUIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IFF announced the U.S. launch of SEAFLOUR™, a nutrient-dense hydrocolloid sourced from non-GMO red seaweed. SEAFLOUR™ is an ideal, natural stabilizer for brands targeting a growing consumer demand for clean label products.

SEAFLOUR™, known as 'seaweed flour' or 'natural seaweed', is non-allergenic. It contains protein, fiber and minerals, and offers exceptional stability, high-suspension ability and excellent mouthfeel, making it ideal for plant-based beverage applications such as nut- and soy-based milks. SEAFLOUR™ is also kosher and halal certified.

"Nearly 40 percent of consumers surveyed look for plant-based milks with all-natural ingredients1," said Greg Paul, Ph.D., North America category lead – Dairy & Nutritional Beverages, IFF, Nourish division. "Using natural ingredients like SEAFLOUR™ allows food manufacturers to innovate and develop premium products, thus driving brand differentiation and sales in the plant-based beverage category."

"SEAFLOUR™ has a unique synergy with plant proteins, keeping plant-based beverages stable and appealing, and providing smooth, creamy texture and mouthfeel throughout their shelf lives," said Michael Cammarata, senior beverage technologist, IFF, Nourish division. "This eliminates the need for additional stabilizers. With this single ingredient, manufacturers have the potential to reduce fat and sugar levels in their products without compromising texture or mouthfeel."

Derived from red seaweed, SEAFLOUR™ is traceable from sea to shelf. The seaweed is cultivated along the coast of Indonesia without the use of fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides. After harvesting, the seaweed is simply washed, dried, and milled with minimal processing. This technique preserves the natural fiber, protein, and mineral content in SEAFLOUR™.

"Consumers expect plant-based beverages to contribute to a healthy diet," said Gisele Barros, global product marketing leader - Hydrocolloids, IFF, Nourish division. "Increasingly, these same consumers expect their beverage choices to contribute to a healthy planet too."

SEAFLOUR™ raw material sourcing supports the local farming community and is in process to be incorporated into IFF's Responsible Seaweed Program, a holistic approach to social, environmental and economic improvements in seaweed processing. This initiative also aligns with IFF's recently launched 2030 'Do More Good Plan', an environmental, social and governance (ESG) roadmap comprised of ambitious targets, including the commitment to accelerate responsible-sourcing practices for seaweed and other strategic raw material supply chains.

*2021 online qualitative analysis conducted by Mintel on behalf of IFF -- 38 percent of U.S. consumers look for plant-based milk with all-natural ingredients.

