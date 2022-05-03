DocuSign hires new President of Worldwide Field Operations to drive next phase of growth

PR Newswire

Former SAP leader Steve Shute brings 25+ years of experience leading large global GTM, sales and customer success organizations to help DocuSign scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the appointment of Steve Shute as its new President of Worldwide Field Operations.

"DocuSign has more than doubled its business over the past two years and is well on the path to becoming a $5 billion organization. To scale to even greater levels of success, last quarter we decided to unify our sales and success organizations under a new leader." said Dan Springer, CEO, DocuSign. "Steve brings valuable insight and experience directing go-to-market for more than 40,000 employees and leading several large departments including global sales and partners. Committed to creating high-performing, customer-centric and inclusive cultures, I have no doubt Steve is the right leader to help DocuSign further unlock the massive $50B TAM ahead."

Leveraging nearly three decades of experience leading global enterprise sales and success organizations at companies including SAP, IBM and Allscripts, Steve will help transition DocuSign to a unified sales and success organization with a focus on growth and delivering customer impact at scale. He will officially join the company on May 9, leading all regional sales and success teams and reporting directly to DocuSign CEO Dan Springer.

"Trust is the ultimate human currency. That extends from not only DocuSign's world class portfolio of Agreement Cloud offerings including eSignature, but also to the culture and relationships the company cultivates with employees, customers and its greater ecosystem partners," said Steve Shute. "I can't think of a more relevant company in today's digital and anywhere economy. I'm excited to build on this foundation of trust, passion and commitment to joint success to help our team fuel DocuSign's next growth chapter."

Most recently, Steve served as the president of Global Sales & GTM for Customer Success at SAP, and was responsible for the largest, most strategic customers and segments as well as SAP's global partner organization. Over his 10 years at SAP Steve also ran several large organizations including Industry teams, Pre-sales, Value Engineering, Success and Partnership groups. He began his career as a CPA and spent 14 years at IBM where he fast-tracked globally through a number of both U.S. and international senior executive roles before joining Allscripts as a Key Officer and EVP of Sales and Services. Steve is a Board Advisor to Coveo, Project44 and a Board Member of the 2022 Heart of Chicago campaign in affiliation with the American Heart Foundation. He holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and is a graduate of the University of Dayton.

