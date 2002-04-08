SkyBitz Appoints Lisa Flynn to Vice President of Customer Experience

HERNDON, Va. , May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, the leader in industrial IoT telematics solutions, announces the appointment of Lisa Flynn to Vice President of Customer Experience. In this executive role, Flynn will deliver on the SkyBitz brand promise known as Success as a Service®.



SkyBitz was the first to market with a Customer Experience organization and sets the industry’s benchmarks on customer success. In her expanded role, Flynn’s focus is on positive business outcomes for every SkyBitz customer by reducing operational complexity, from contract execution through installation, training, and ongoing support.

“Customer satisfaction is the only thing that matters, and therefore every interaction must be a meaningful experience,” said Flynn. “SkyBitz listens to the needs of our customers and deploys the best resources so they see return on investment, day in and day out.”

“Lisa’s expertise and dedication to creating meaningful customer experiences is unparalleled,” said Kerynn Holtzman, DVP, Operations and Customer Success, SkyBitz. “Lisa steps into this well-earned leadership role and sets the bar for exceeding customer expectations. Promoting Women in Trucking and STEM roles is an important part of our values.”

Flynn joined SkyBitz in 2015. She is a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) with more than 20 years experience managing hardware deployments, software implementations and customer onboarding.

SkyBitz, Inc. is the leader in commercial telematics for transportation and logistics, oil and gas, and industrial markets. Our asset tracking and monitoring solutions deliver precise, real-time data and analytics to customers from purpose-built, smart IoT sensors that enable optimal decision making and automate workflows associated with trailer assets, containers, and tank inventories. SkyBitz Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (: AME), a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion. For more information, visit www.skybitz.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8c4cc08-9694-42a9-aaf8-78b5e0ef36c0