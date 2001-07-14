The Presidio Group Advises on the Sale of Terry Lee Hyundai & Genesis of Noblesville to Penske Automotive Group

The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, exclusively advised Terry Lee on the sale of Terry Lee Hyundai & Genesis of Noblesville to Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG).

“It is bittersweet to leave an industry I have worked in my entire life, but I know Penske Automotive will continue to serve the community and customers with the same high standards I and my team strove for,” said Terry Lee, President of Terry Lee Hyundai & Genesis of Noblesville. “I am especially proud of the dealerships’ innovative design, which allows them to take advantage of synergies while maintaining separate brand identities.”

He added: “I again turned to the consummate professionals at The Presidio Group to handle this transaction because they understood my priorities. I knew they would find the best buyer and that the entire process would be timely and confidential.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, “We are pleased to add the Hyundai and Genesis brands to our existing Honda and Chevrolet footprint in the Indianapolis metropolitan market and welcome their employees to our team. We look to enhance the strong legacy of these dealerships while building additional scale in this important market for Penske Automotive Group.”

“The retail automotive world is changing as dealers exit the industry. Knowing how franchises fit into potential buyers’ strategic growth plans is crucial to providing our clients with the best possible outcome,” said Brodie Cobb, founder and CEO of The Presidio Group. “We were honored to help Terry Lee achieve his financial and personal goals by bringing him and Penske Automotive Group together.”

“Demand for dealerships continues to be strong, in particular for Hyundai and Genesis franchises,” said George Karolis, President of The Presidio Group. “We were privileged to once again work with both Terry Lee and the Penske Group on this transaction. Dealership M&A transactions continue at their record pace and we expect heightened activity in 2022.”

In 2014, Terry Lee started Terry Lee Crossing, a 72-acre commercial real estate development on Highway 37, just ten minutes north of Indianapolis in Noblesville. In 2015, he built new dealerships for the Genesis and Hyundai franchises with room for five more manufacturers or other commercial properties, creating the commercial area known as Terry Lee Crossing. The dealerships have won numerous accolades including CarGuru’s Top Dealer Rating 2020, a 2020 Automotive News Best Dealership to Work For award, and the IndyStar Top Workplaces 2020 award.

Geoffrey M. Grodner and Dustin L. Plummer of Mallor Grodner LLP served as legal counsel to Terry Lee. Penske Automotive Group was advised by its in-house counsel.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive M&A advisory services to Terry Lee through its wholly owned investment bank, Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

About Terry Lee:

Terry Lee’s history in the automobile business began at the age of 21. His first employment opportunity came with a large dealer group in Indianapolis, where he started as finance manager and worked his way into various management positions. In 1995, he opened Terry Lee Chevrolet in Cincinnati, Ohio, building a highly successful franchise which he sold in 2008 to make way for another exciting business opportunity. Having never forgotten his favorite song, “Back Home Again in Indiana,” he returned to the Indianapolis area to prepare for the opening of Terry Lee Honda in Avon. The spring of 2015 saw the opening of Terry Lee Hyundai-Genesis in Noblesville.

About Penske Automotive Group:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is the largest retailer of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 373,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

The Presidio Group LLC was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of our clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively completed over 210 transactions for more than $14 billion. It also publishes Presidio’s %3Ci%3EWhere+the+Rubber+Meets+the+Road%3C%2Fi%3E, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape and the automotive retail M&A environment. The Presidio Group is based in Denver and Atlanta. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.

