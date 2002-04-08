Dolby Laboratories Announces Dr. Shriram Revankar as SVP Advanced Technology Group

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (:DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced the appointment of Dr. Shriram Revankar, a technologist and industry leader who has cultivated teams across multiple disciplines to deliver high impact technologies and world-class research, as its Senior Vice President Advanced Technology Group.

Shriram will lead Dolby’s global Advanced Technology Group building on the company’s decades of innovation.

Most recently, as Vice President and Fellow at Adobe, Shriram founded several of Adobe’s global research labs, including the Big-Data Experience Lab and the Document Intelligence Lab. Through these centers he built and led the team that identified and delivered innovations that enabled the growth of Adobe’s Experience Cloud and Document Cloud businesses. As the leader of Adobe’s advanced technology capabilities, he identified and built near-term and future technology needs for multiple businesses and SaaS-based offerings that rely heavily on data science, immersive media experiences, artificial intelligence and computer vision.

“Throughout Shriram’s career he has identified and delivered technology innovations to enable significant business growth for new and established businesses,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories. “I’m confident that Shriram’s leadership, passion for innovation and domain experience will help fuel Dolby’s future technology offerings and create more immersive experiences.”

“Dolby continuously innovates to deliver the best audio and imaging technologies,” said Dr. Shriram Revankar, Senior Vice President, Dolby Laboratories Advanced Technology Group. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to build on Dolby’s strong product foundation and lead the team inventing the next generation of immersive tools, content and services.”

Prior to joining Adobe, Shriram was a Xerox Fellow and founded and led their Smart and Adaptive Systems Lab. As Chief Architect of the Production Solutions business at Xerox he developed a platform which enabled integration of multiple independently developed enterprise solutions to interoperate at scale.

Shriram holds a masters and Ph.D. in computer science from SUNY Buffalo.

Steve Forshay, who previously served as the company’s SVP Advanced Technology Group, will support this leadership transition and retire in June.

