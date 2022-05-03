Clckr Now Available In Over 10,000 Stores In The US As They Announce New Retailers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / STRAX ( STO:STRAX, Financial) ( FRA:NOBC, Financial)

CLCKR, the mobile phone accessory brand, wholly owned by STRAX, today announces that their range of mobile stand and grip accessories are now available in Verizon and Victra stores in the US.

CLCKR's range of stand and grip accessories is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing brands in the attachable category for mobile accessories in the US. Expanding its customer range with 2,000 Verizon stores and 1,600 Victra stores, CLCKR products are now available in over 10,000 stores in the United States. Together with the long-established retailer partner AT&T and the recent introduction to the college bookstore channel, Verizon and Victra give CLCKR an extensive exposure to the US market.

CLCKR products help elevate the experience of your mobile device with a portrait and landscape functionality and a grip for a safe hold. Victra and Verizon are ranging a number of CLCKR products including the most recent addition to the product line up, the MagSafe stand and grip solution, which has been a popular choice as the MagSafe feature has grown on iPhone 12 & 13 devices.

"We are very excited about the potential for CLCKR and its portfolio of products in the North American market and pleased to see the recent expansion of our customer base in the market. CLCKR has the potential of following the same growth trajectory as gear4 did under our ownership a few years back, where sales grew from MEUR 1 to MEUR 22 in three years", comments Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX.

CLCKR is looking to further expand its retail coverage in 2022 with new designs to be added in the second half of the year.

To support further growth in the US market Ian Pearson will be joining the CLCKR team as Executive Vice President. Ian joins from gear4, where he for the past 3 years has been fundamental in the growth of the case protection brand, to become one of the leading brands in the market. Ian will be joining CLCKR before mid-year 2022.

About CLCKR

CLCKR is a patented universal and multi-functional mobile phone stand grip, enabling multiple viewing positions for people who love to consume or create content and stay in touch - whether at home or on-the-go. CLCKR is available as the Universal CLCKR - a stand and grip which is easy to apply using 3M™ adhesive that does not leave residue - or incorporated into the design of phone cases for a variety of phone models and sizes. CLCKR's grip enables a firmer hold and safer use of your device, and its stylish and ultra-strong design is compatible with most wireless chargers. There are numerous uses for CLCKR, positioning your mobile phone in portrait, landscape, or conference call mode. CLCKR stands by you - to stay connected with other people, watch videos, or create content. To learn more, please visit: https://www.clckr.com/.

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, RichmondFinch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, Dóttir and grell, and licensed brands include adidas and Diesel. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Attachments

CLCKR NOW AVAILABLE IN OVER 10,000 STORES IN THE US AS THEY ANNOUNCE NEW RETAILERS

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699912/Clckr-Now-Available-In-Over-10000-Stores-In-The-US-As-They-Announce-New-Retailers



