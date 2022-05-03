Ondas Holdings American Robotics Names Gretchen West as Senior Advisor of Business Development

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American Robotics has appointed Gretchen West as Senior Advisor of Business Development. West is an industry veteran with over 18 years of experience in the drone industry, most recently serving as President and CEO of Schiebel Aircraft. In this position, West will lead American Robotics' business development efforts across target markets, while also helping coordinate strategic partnerships with key customers and technology partners.

"I'm excited to join the American Robotics team as the company continues to expand and lead the way for our industry," said West. "The opportunities for this technology are immense across a wide array of markets, including oil & gas, rail, bulk materials, and mining. We believe our nation's critical infrastructure will soon rely on American Robotics autonomous drone solutions to deliver crucial data and insights, and I look forward to helping the company expand its reach and grow its customer base."

West brings a wealth of experience and relationships built throughout her long tenure in the drone industry. West is the Co-Founder and previously Co-Executive Director of the Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA), a leading advocacy organization for the commercial use of drones. Previously, West also served as Executive Vice President of the Association of Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) for 10 years, Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory Affairs for DroneDeploy, and as a Senior Director at Hogan Lovells.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Gretchen to the American Robotics team," said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. "Coming off of our recent regulatory and customer milestones, we are setting our sights on the exponential growth of our operations. Gretchen will play a valuable role in developing customer relationships, as well as helping us welcome new partnerships that will advance the business and the overall commercial drone industry."

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

