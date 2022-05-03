EVIO, Inc. Enters into Agreement to Sell EVIO Labs Portland and Exits US Testing Business

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / EVIO, Inc. (OTC PINK:EVIO) announced today that the company has entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell its Portland Analytical Testing Lab, Greenhaus Analytical Labs LLC dba EVIO Labs Portland, to PREE Laboratories of Corvallis, Oregon.

Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price of the assets of EVIO Labs Portland is $850,000. The assets include EVIO's customer list, equipment, standard operating procedures, and its cannabis testing license. Closing of the transaction is subject to approval of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, the government entity that manages the issuances and transfers of cannabis licenses in Oregon. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to pay off all remaining liabilities of the Oregon operations. In addition, EVIO, Inc. has closed C3 Labs, LLC in Berkeley, CA.

As previously disclosed, EVIO's Board of Directors envisions a different future for EVIO Inc. divesting itself of United States based cannabis assets is a major component of the plan. While we believe in the importance of testing cannabis from a consumer safety perspective, the costs to operate and maintain these laboratories continued to far exceed the economic benefit to stakeholders. By vacating the facility in Tigard, OR and the sale of the assets, this will assist in eliminating over $3M in debt on our consolidated balance sheets.

While the company awaits comments back from the SEC, on the Regulation 1-A filing submitted on April 6, 2022, management is continuing efforts bring the financials current and re-attain pink status on OTC Markets.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. ("EVIO") is a diversified holding company. Current operations include pharmaceutical, environmental, stability and analytical testing in the US and Canada. EVIO is currently finalizing plans to diversify its business into the mining of precious and rare earth minerals.

www.evioinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports available at www.evioinc.com.

