374Water Sponsors the Water Environment Federation, Residuals and Biosolids Conference from May 24-27, 2022

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO) , a social impact cleantech company today announced it will sponsor and participate in the Water Environment Federation (WEF), Residuals and Biosolids Conference 2022 . The pre-conference workshop will take place on May 24, followed by the exhibition from May 25-27 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. 374Water is pioneering a new era of sustainability and shifting the waste paradigm from treatment and disposal to elimination and resource recovery through its innovative AirSCWO™ systems.

WEF, in cooperation with the Ohio Water Environment Association, aims to bring industry professionals together to discuss best practices, case studies, new technologies, and showcase innovations in the wastewater residuals and biosolids community. 374Water and its strategic partner, the Merrell Brothers, will be located at Booth 523, where both teams will be available to discuss 374Water's AirSCWO™ systems. WEF will feature 374Water in a Technology Spotlight at Booth 523 on "PFAS Elimination with SCWO" on May 26th at 12:30pm EDT. 374Water and Merrell Brothers are strategic partners collaborating on the manufacturing and service of AirSCWO Nix systems in the United States and Canada.

AirSCWO™ systems transform the simplest and most complex wastes such as wastewater residuals and biosolids, food waste, and industrial waste, including PFAS, the "forever chemical," into valuable resources. The systems harness the power of supercritical water oxidation (SCWO), a physical-thermal process that uses the properties of water above its critical point. In these conditions, in the presence of oxygen, organic wastes and chemicals are rapidly converted to clean water, energy, and minerals. The systems provide decentralized treatment at the source of generation reducing off-site waste hauling and disposal costs.

"2022 will be a critical year for the residual and biosolids industry as awareness and pressure from the public is calling for action to address chemical pollution and emerging contaminants like PFAS," said Kobe Nagar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. "We look forward to participating in this year's conference alongside other industry leaders to enable discussions and provide solutions for our municipal clients who want to be at the forefront of innovation and to move the industry forward."

The U.S. EPA's 2019 biosolids report found that approximately 4.75 million dry metric tons of biosolids were produced in the country that year. The Centers for Disease Control reports 98% of Americans have traces of PFAS in their bloodstream, which are later being recycled back into the environment through the use of biosolids. With The State of Maine banning the use of agricultural biosolids and more regulation mounting, municipalities and businesses are looking to cleantech for solutions. 374Water believes its attendance and participation in events like the WEF Residuals and Biosolids Conference will increase awareness of the value of SCWO among WEF members, thought leaders and decision-makers working at the forefront of residuals and biosolids treatment.

About 374Water:

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

About Merrell Brothers:

Merrell Bros., Inc. is a nationwide biosolids management company helping municipalities, industries, and agricultural operations successfully manage and recycle biosolids since 1982. Merrell Bros., Inc. is dedicated to environmentally sound, agriculturally oriented, and State and Federally approved methods of biosolids management. At Merrell Bros., Inc. we make every effort to build a reputation based on honesty and professionalism.

