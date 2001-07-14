Vecima Demonstrates DOCSIS® 4.0 Leadership at CableLabs 10G Showcase

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced a demonstration of 8.9 Gbps downstream and 6.2 Gbps upstream in a multi-vendor, real-world network environment at the recent “CableLabs® 10G Showcase: Experience the Transformation” event in Denver, Colorado. Vecima’s Entra EN8400 Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) node was used for the demonstration, which was attended by the industry’s leading technology executives and decision makers.

The demonstration was built using a next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for Remote MACPHY Devices (RMDs) along with 1.8 GHz amplifiers and taps from industry partners. For the demo, which was supported by a Tier One North American service provider, a realistic four amplifier cascade was built representing approximately one mile of cable plant. Vecima’s DOCSIS 4.0 technology will be available in the Entra EN8400 DAA node, the Entra EN9000 GAP (Generic Access Platform) node, as well as other non-Vecima node platforms that support DOCSIS 4.0 technology. Both the EN8400 and EN9000 nodes were highlighted at the CableLabs event.

“CableLabs and its members and vendors continue to show that DOCSIS 4.0 technology can deliver massive capacity with incremental upgrades to existing HFC plant,” said Curtis Knittle, Vice President of Wired Technologies at CableLabs. “It’s a natural and cost-effective network upgrade.”

“We’re seeing performance with DOCSIS 4.0 technology greater than what is possible with 10G PON, and it’s paving the way for cable operators to offer a true 10G service using high-split DOCSIS 4.0 FDD,” said Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer at Vecima. “By building on the existing FDD approach and extending downstream and upstream to higher frequencies, the capacity of the network can be increased through the existing amplifier cascade without changing amplifier spacings.”

“Although each operator will evolve at a different pace, DOCSIS 4.0 technology is here, and it’s proven to deliver 10G speeds over existing HFC (Hybrid Fiber Coax) networks,” noted Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions segment. “Operators can best take advantage of this opportunity to evolve their networks by working with vendors now to get ahead of their technology planning cycles. The good news is we believe the transition to DOCSIS 4.0 technology is straight forward, cost effective, and brings unparalleled capacity.”

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the North America market share leader in Remote MACPHY and 10G-EPON Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com%2Fsolutions%2Fdistributed-access.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

