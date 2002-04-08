NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Announces Partnership with Mental Health Advocate and Former Major League Baseball Player Drew Robinson

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

NeuroStar Partnership with Drew Robinson

MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced a partnership with former major league baseball player, Drew Robinson, to share his journey with depression and successful experience with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. In an effort to continue to spread awareness of NeuroStar as a possibility for people with depression, the partnership kicks off during Mental Health Awareness Month with a national, multi-channel consumer awareness campaign to highlight how depression isolates and NeuroStar connects.



“Navigating the ups and downs of depression is one of the most debilitating experiences a person can endure,” said Keith Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “After hearing Drew’s inspirational story, his commitment to managing his disease, and his successful treatment with NeuroStar, we knew we wanted to partner with him to show other people in similar situations that there is a treatment that could offer them the same relief he has experienced.”

Drew has struggled with depression throughout his life, even while he was reaching continued success as a minor league and then major league baseball player. Eventually, the negative feelings and overwhelming sadness led to his attempted suicide in April 2020. When Drew survived his suicide attempt, he decided to make significant changes in his life, including seeing a psychiatrist regularly. Not only did Drew’s suicide attempt give him a second chance at life, but it also gave him a profound determination to manage his illness and help other people through their battles with depression. After a series of attempts with a variety of medications in which the side effects outweighed the benefits, Drew’s doctor suggested that NeuroStar could be a beneficial treatment for Drew’s depression.

“NeuroStar gave me a new possibility for treating my depression. I believe in the science, and I believe in the data, so I decided to go for it,” stated Drew Robinson. “I went through one of my worst bouts of depression right before beginning my treatment with NeuroStar, so the improvement I’ve seen from start to finish is incredible. Three weeks into my six weeks of treatment, I began to experience fewer negative thoughts and have a lot more energy and a more positive outlook on life. The treatments were really easy, really comfortable, and something I actually looked forward to doing every day. At the end of my treatments, I felt so much better and more energized. My PHQ-9 score went from a 17, moderately depressed, down to a 4, which is minimal depression. I have more clarity and feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my chest. My goal is to continue sharing my experience with everyone who is suffering as I did. I would recommend anyone with depression ask a doctor about NeuroStar and commit to something that’s going to help you feel better. I wish it was something that was offered to me much earlier. Today I feel a real difference and have a new sense of possibility thanks to NeuroStar TMS.”

NeuroStar is the leading TMS treatment and the first to be FDA cleared in 2008 for MDD in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Over 4.3 million NeuroStar Advanced TMS treatment sessions have been performed in over 120,000 patients.

For more information about NeuroStar, including prescribing and safety, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, non-invasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over 4.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

