ADT Publishes 2021 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today published its 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report detailing the steps the company has taken to advance its ESG program.



“Respecting the environment, promoting social responsibility and leading with responsible governance are fundamental to who ADT is and guide our safe, smart and sustainable business practices,” said ADT President and CEO Jim DeVries. “Most importantly, we believe that embedding ESG into our business priorities will better enable us to deliver on our core mission – empowering people to protect and connect to what matters most.”

The report contains several key highlights of ADT’s ESG progress, including:

Creation and definition of eight key ESG pillars;

Steps taken to foster inclusivity, diversity and belonging, as well as overall employee well-being;

Actions to reduce waste and emissions while promoting more effective resource utilization;

Prioritization of customer privacy;

Product and technology innovations to deliver on the core mission;

And the impact of ADT’s philanthropy and employee volunteerism in communities across the country.



In addition, the report discusses the steps ADT took to move its ESG initiative forward, including:

Embedded oversight responsibility for ESG issues into the mandate and charter of the audit committee of the ADT Board of Directors;

Produced ADT’s second Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”)-aligned disclosure report;

Established a cross-functional, management- and executive-level ESG working group to lead ESG efforts across the company;

Assessing and integrating ESG-specific risks and opportunities into the company’s risk management practices;

Completed a materiality assessment to identify, define and prioritize the ESG issues of greatest potential impact to ADT’s stakeholders and business performance.



The ADT 2021 ESG Report is available on ADT’s investor relations website.

About ADT

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

ADT has made statements in this press release that are forward-looking and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are, or could be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s ability to successfully grow its ESG program and to embed its ESG initiatives into its business in a manner that will enable the Company to achieve its business and financial objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. ADT cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of ADT’s control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release, including, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to establish a successful ESG program and to successfully embed ESG initiatives into the business, and risk factors that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. ADT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media and Investor Contacts:



Media Relations:

Paul Wiseman

[email protected]

561-356-6388

ADT Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Tel: 888-238-8525