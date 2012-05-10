IFF to Highlight Customizable and Sustainable Solutions for Next-Gen Supplements at Vitafoods Europe

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand owners and co-manufacturers seeking to stay on top of evolving consumer trends can tap into IFF's newly expanded portfolio of nutritional ingredients and supplements at Vitafoods Europe. From May 10-12, IFF's Pharma Solutions division and IFF Health will showcase their combined capabilities and deep expertise in botanicals, functional food s ingredients, and plant-based applications for the dietary supplements and health products market.

At booth C80, attendees can speak with experts who will help them identify the right ingredients, brainstorm delivery formats that are most appealing, and provide sustainable solutions to address potential formulation and manufacturing challenges. Attendees can also stop by the Probiotics Theatre, May 11, 3:00 - 3:25 p.m. to hear IFF's presentation, "New Heights in Women's Health: What's on the horizon for next probiotic solutions for feminine support."

"We're thrilled to showcase our unmatched breadth of technologies and expertise, which allow us to provide supplement manufacturers with the answers they need to develop high-quality products that drive value for their brand," said Michael Baumann, global strategic marketing manager for dietary supplements, IFF, Pharma Solutions. "Not only can we provide a supply of high-quality products, we also partner closely with our customers from product ideation to formulation – whether it's helping them to transit to plant-based ingredients or helping to refine products to meet e-commerce demands."

IFF will showcase a variety of customizable, demand-driven ingredient solutions including:

New probiotic combinations for women's health - With 63 percent of probiotic consumers in Europe being women[1] and an increased demand for combination supplements, IFF offers stable combinations that meet the evolving consumer demand. IFF will be launching a range of women's health concepts, combining HOWARU® probiotics with scientifically studied botanicals and bioscience ingredients, to empower women at every life stage.

Sustainable plant-based supplements - IFF will showcase GRINDSTED® Pectin PRM and SeaGel® to visitors who are looking to meet the growing demands for plant-based supplements. GRINDSTED® Pectin PRM is produced from a sustainable source of citrus peel by-products and an ideal solution for those looking to transit from traditional gelatin-based to plant-based gummies. SeaGel® is a leading plant-based softgel technology that is highly versatile for developing a vegan, heat-stable softgel capsules.

Taste-masking bitter botanicals without sugar - To enable a 'sugar-free' nutritional claim while ensuring a pleasurable taste, attendees can learn how to mask bitter or chalky flavors without excessive sweeteners.

Novel delivery formats and dosage forms - Focused on creating a great consumer experience, IFF can assist to optimize processing methods in developing alternative supplements such as a delicious vegan gummy with excellent bite, an irresistible probiotic chocolate and exotic energy drink.

Incorporating cutting-edge botanicals - Two IFF Health ingredients have recently achieved the Upcycled Certified™ status. Go-Less® is a highly researched, sustainable effective treatment for frequent urination in men and women. Soylife® is a unique ingredient with a high natural level of isoflavone that helps to relieve menopausal symptoms and support cardiovascular health. The other science-backed botanicals that will be showcased include FenuLife®, a clinically studied natural soluble fiber that helps reduce digestive issues related to stomach acid reflux and supports weight management, and Neuravena®, a green oat extract that is a fast-acting nootropic to help to promote mental resilience.

"With 37 percent of probiotic consumers in Europe searching to improve overall wellness as opposed to alleviating a specific symptom[2], brand owners can differentiate in the marketplace with products that are innovative, taste great and formulated with unique ingredient combinations with a sustainability positioning," said Vanessa Azevedo, regional marketing lead for dietary supplements, IFF Health. "Our comprehensive portfolio of probiotics, botanicals and health ingredients along with our industry-leading capabilities and decades of technical expertise help them develop innovative, efficacious products that satisfy the modern consumer preferences," she added.

To learn more about IFF's technologies and capabilities for dietary supplements and functional foods, visit iff.com/vitafoods-europe-2022.

