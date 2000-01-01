Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF, Financial) has been one of the top performers since the start of the year. However, it's hit a snag in the past month as systemic headwinds forced the stock downward. Many investors may be wondering which direction the stock will go from here. However, I am optimistic about Cleveland-Cliff's prospects for several reasons.

Ferrous metals concerns are transitory

China's renewed pandemic lockdowns have sent many ferrous metals, including iron ore, spiraling downward ovr the past month. Consequently, investors have sold off some of the related stocks, including Cleveland-Cliffs, which has lost more than 20% of its market value.

The issues in China are likely transitory. This is because the Chinese economy is one of the few economies that isn't experiencing high inflation, and it's well-aligned to prosper from its continued industrialization.

It's trivial that pandemic-related issues are largely unpredictable, but with an improved medical treatment infrastructure and enhanced technology, Chinese gross domestic product will likely thrive in the medium term, thus pulling ferrous metals companies with it.

Furthermore, although commodity prices and stock prices of related companies are linked, they aren't perfectly correlated. Price discovery of commodity stocks can oscillate around the actual price movements of commodity prices, in turn, leaving value gaps.

Recent financial results

Cleveland-Cliffs recorded magnificent numbers during its first quarter of 2022. The company managed to beat its earnings target by 22 cents per share as its net income also skyrocketed to $801 million.

President Lourenco Goncalves said, "Despite the decline in spot prices for steel from Q4 to Q1 and its lagged impact on our results, we were able to continue to deliver strong profitability,"

This brings me back to my initial argument that Cleveland-Cliffs can maintain profitability while spot prices decline. The company anticipates a sustainable full-year sales price of $1,445 per ton, driven by a solid spread in hot and cold-rolled steel.

Valuation

To analyze Cleveland-Cliffs requires one to look at forward price multiples as the company's earnings have grown at abnormal rates lately.

Cleveland-Cliffs' stock is trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of only 4.27, 25.66% lower than its normalized average. Furthermore, the stock is trading at a 1.75 times discount to its forward price-sales ratio, indicating its top line is undervalued.





The bottom line

Cleveland-Cliffs has struck a rough patch recently. However, the stock is significantly undervalued and a moderate recovery in ferrous metals prices could send it surging once more.