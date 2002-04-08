UPDATE - Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. ( PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that additional clinical and biomarker data from Cohort 1 in the Imagine-1 study for GM1 gangliosidosis will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, which is being held in Washington, D.C. and virtually on May 16-19, 2022.



Late-breaker oral presentation details:

Title: Interim Safety, Biomarker, and Efficacy Data From Imagine-1: A Phase 1/2 Open-label, Multicenter Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of a Single Dose, ICM Administration of PBGM01 in Subjects with Type I (Early Onset) and Type IIa (Late Onset) Infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1)

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. ET

Presenter: David Weinstein, M.D. M.M.Sc.

Abstract Number: 2257

Additionally, scientists from the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) will present several abstracts containing data supporting earlier-stage Passage Bio programs and ongoing discovery research. This includes a poster presentation on preclinical data supporting Passage Bio’s study of PBML04 for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

Title: Long-term evaluation of the efficacy of intracerebroventricularly injected AAVhu68 encoding human codon optimized ARSA (hARSA) transgene in a mouse model of Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD)

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Gourav Roy Choudhury, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 1024

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio ( PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

Penn Financial Disclosure

Dr. James Wilson, director of the Gene Therapy Program, is a Penn faculty member as well as a scientific collaborator, consultant, and co-founder of Passage Bio. As such, he holds an equity stake in the company, receives sponsored research funding from Passage Bio, and as an inventor of certain Penn intellectual property that is licensed to Passage Bio, may receive additional financial benefits in the future. The University of Pennsylvania also receives sponsored research funding from Passage Bio and has licensed intellectual property to the company that may result in future financial returns to Penn.

