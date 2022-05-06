LifeWorks Inc. 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held May 3, 2022

LifeWorks Inc. (the "Company" or "LifeWorks") (TSX: LWRK) held its annual general meeting of shareholders virtually on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Jill Denham, board member and outgoing chair of the board, Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, and Robert Courteau, incoming chair of the board, reviewed the growth and progress of the company in 2021. They also shared highlights for the year ahead as the Company continues to grow as a world-class mental health and technology leader, providing innovative wellbeing services to clients globally.

Shareholders elect board of directors, approve all resolutions

Each of the nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of LifeWorks.

Nominee Votes for % votes for Votes withheld % votes withheld Luc Bachand 51,961,334 99.53 243,687 0.47 Robert Courteau 51,076,171 97.84 1,128,850 2.16 Gillian Denham 50,574,730 96.88 1,630,291 3.12 Ron Lalonde 51,857,621 99.33 347,400 0.67 Brad Levy 51,962,732 99.54 242,289 0.46 Stephen Liptrap 51,971,020 99.55 234,001 0.45 Chitra Nayak 51,837,516 99.30 367,505 0.70 Kevin Pennington 51,978,277 99.57 226,744 0.43 Dale Ponder 51,814,041 99.25 390,980 0.75

LifeWorks also reported: (1) the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and (2) the advisory resolution on approach to executive compensation were each approved by the affirmative votes of 96.49 per cent and 94.32 per cent, respectively.

Proxy materials for this meeting are available at the investor relations section of lifeworks.com and on the SEDAR website at sedar.com.

An audio recording of the meeting is also available at the investor relations section on lifeworks.com as of Friday, May 6, 2022.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

