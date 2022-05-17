Outbrain to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ( OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Needham Technology & Media Conference

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

New York, New York

Oppenheimer Annual Israeli Conference

Monday, May 23, 2022

Virtual

Jefferies Software Conference

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

San Francisco, California



Management will host one-on-one investor meetings at each conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Needham, Oppenheimer, or Jefferies.

About Outbrain

Outbrain ( OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 17 cities worldwide.

