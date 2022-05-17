Outbrain to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ( OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Needham Technology & Media Conference
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
New York, New York
Oppenheimer Annual Israeli Conference
Monday, May 23, 2022
Virtual
Jefferies Software Conference
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
San Francisco, California
Management will host one-on-one investor meetings at each conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Needham, Oppenheimer, or Jefferies.
About Outbrain
Outbrain ( OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 17 cities worldwide.
Media Contact
Investor Relations Contact
(332) 205-8999