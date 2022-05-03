Boatim's "Everything Boat" Marketplace iOS App: Sneak Peek

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTC:BTIM) will release its "Everything Boat" iOS app one week from today. The "Everything Boat" app launch complements Boatim's latest app release, "Better Boating," a crowdsourcing app designed for exploring boating destinations, sharing information about the best boating spots and itineraries, and tracking one´s trip in real-time. Interested parties can download the "Better Boating" app on the AppStore via the following link: https://apple.co/3KdkDCU . With both of these app launches, Boatim continues to set itself apart by providing innovative digital solutions in the leisure boating industry.

The "Everything Boat" app will soon allow boat enthusiasts to buy, sell, and search for new or used boats through an international database right from their fingertips. Furthermore, boaters can use the app to identify marinas, boat services, and products all via smart search filters. Not only this, but boaters can also use the app to find charters and rentals. All of these digital tools are further enhanced by the user's ability to communicate with thousands of dealers and service providers as well.

With the Everything Boat app launch just one week away, Boatim becomes one step closer to becoming the leading online, international, and definitive marketplace in the booming recreational boating industry.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTC: BTIM) is the leading provider of consumer driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry, and home of the world's most intuitive online boat buying marketplace. Boatim operates a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users, as well as a SaaS for professional boat sellers.

Boatim Inc

7950 NW 53rd Street, Suite 337

Miami, Fl 33166

Phone: (US) +1 786-713-2340 (Europe) +34 932 71 60 44

email: [email protected]

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

