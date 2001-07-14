Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Vector Group to Host First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

37 minutes ago
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 800-420-1271 and entering 43785 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F45487. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on May 10, 2022 through May 24, 2022. To access the replay, dial 888-566-0161 and enter 43785 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F45487.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

